Uzbekistan expects substantial increase in freight transportation to Europe in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Uzbekistan expects an increase of 20 percent in volume of freight transportation to Europe in 2023, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a business mission of representatives from the ministries of transport of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, which is taking place in Riga, Latvia, on June 11-16.

Thus, it was also noted that, in 2022, the volume of goods transported from Uzbekistan via the European route reached 1.2 million tons, which is 15 percent more year-on-year. Further increase which is expected in the current year indicates development of Uzbekistan's foreign trade cooperation with all European countries.

Meanwhile, the business mission is organized in cooperation with the USAID Trade Program in Central Asia and the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA. The event focuses on discussing opportunities for creating new forms of collaboration between road carriers and participants in maritime transport along the multimodal Trans-Caspian corridor. Meetings with representatives of major terminals interested in cooperation with Central Asia are also arranged.

The event will conclude on June 16th with a B2B meeting between the Central Asian delegation members and Lithuanian entrepreneurs.