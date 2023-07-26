Volume of cash in circulation increases in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 26. The volume of cash circulation through banks reached 369.7 trillion Uzbek soum ($32.2 billion) in Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the country's Central Bank, this figure is 16.9 percent more than in the same period of the previous year.

Furthermore, as noted by the bank, cash inflows into banks from January through June 2023 grew by 19.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022, amounting to 182.4 trillion Uzbek soum ($15.9 billion).

The cash withdrawals from bank cash desks (including ATMs) during the first half of this year increased by 14.2 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 187.3 trillion Uzbek soum ($16.3 billion).

Meanwhile, as of July 1, the share of cash in the total money supply stood at 24.8 percent.

The funds placed on bank cards during the first half of the year increased by 1.6 times compared to the same period last year and reached 359.2 trillion Uzbek soum (over $31 billion). Additionally, during this period, 86.4 trillion Uzbek sum ($7.5 billion) was cashed out from bank cards.