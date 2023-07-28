Azerenergy, Uzbekistan's National Power Grid agree to cooperate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan's Azerenergy electrical power producer, and the National Power Grid of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum, Trend reports.

The officials from the National Power Grid of Uzbekistan are currently on a 4-day visit to Azerbaijan, starting from July 24. During their visit, they toured power plants, substations, laboratories, training facilities, and digital control centers operated by Azerenergy.

Additionally, they actively engaged in a series of meetings during their stay.

In the course of these meetings, Baba Rzayev, Head of Azerenergy, along with other officials, held discussions with Uzbekistan's energy officials regarding the present status and future potential of collaboration.

Following the visit, Azerenergy and the National Power Grid of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum with the objective of leveraging Azerbaijan's energy system expertise and fostering further collaboration in the energy sector between the two nations.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation received in-depth information about Azerenergy's power plants, substations, digital management, and the new SCADA system. They also gained insights into the crucial aspects of implementing these systems, software utilization, automation, and other related areas.