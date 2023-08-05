Uzbekistan records increase in investments in fixed capital

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 5. Investments in Uzbekistan's fixed capital increased 7.9 percent year-on-year from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR), the highest rise was observed in decentralized investments, which experienced a growth rate of 8.7 percent. Within this category, investments from the enterprises rose by 15.8 percent, investments from the population increased by 8.7 percent, and loans from commercial banks and other funds surged by 36.5 percent.

Additionally, the country witnessed a 21 percent increase in attracting foreign direct investments during the period.

As for investments from centralized sources, during the first half of the year, there was a growth of 2.4 percent, mainly attributed to a 3.6-percent rise in investments funded by the government budget. Furthermore, foreign investments and credits under the government's guarantee increased by 6.9 percent.

Overall, there has been a shift in the investment structure of Uzbekistan, with the share of centralized investments decreasing from 13 percent in January to June 2022 to 12.3 percent in the first half of 2023, while the share of decentralized investments increased from 87 percent to 87.7 percent.