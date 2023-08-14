EBRD may provide extensive loan for road rehabilitation project in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 14. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering to provide a sovereign loan of up to $240 million (€218.2 million) for Uzbekistan's Committee for Roads under the Ministry of Transport, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, this funding aims to finance the rehabilitation of an 81 kilometers-long regional road in the Horezm region and the construction of a bridge spanning the Amu Darya River, constituting the scope of the project.

The project encompasses the restoration of 81 kilometers of the 4R156 regional road, inclusive of the creation of a bridge over the Amu Darya River, establishment of a new grade-separated junction, and installation of two weighing stations within the Horezm region. This initiative will contribute to enhancing the road's ability to withstand climate changes, bolster road safety measures, enhance connectivity among settlements, and decrease travel duration.

By enhancing the linkage between the city of Urgench and regional towns within the Horezm region, the project will play a role in boosting the region's economic growth. It will facilitate the movement of goods and individuals, elevate mobility and traffic safety, and bring down transportation expenses.

As part of post-signing technical cooperation, a strategy for the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure will be formulated for Uzbekistan. This "EV charging infra strategy" will be guided by global best practices, thorough modeling, and in-depth analysis of different EV deployment scenarios. It will also be fully aligned with Uzbekistan's overarching policies and strategies. This strategy holds paramount importance in ensuring that the transition to environmentally friendly practices is supported by appropriate infrastructure.