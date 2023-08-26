Uzbekistan implementing plethora of major projects in Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. Uzbekistan is building a trade, industry and service complex worth 2.07 trillion Uzbek soums ($172.28 million) in the Samarkand region, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Uzbekistan, 7 projects are currently being implemented on the territory of the complex with an area of 37 hectares.

The first project is the automotive spare parts market, which will be launched soon. In general, 3,000 jobs will be created in the market's stores with a total area of 11 hectares.

Currently, the construction of enterprises for the production of aerated concrete, styrofoam, construction lime and sealant is actively continuing, and in the coming years it is planned to open a shopping and entertainment center, glass processing enterprises, plastic and aluminum frames manufacturing.

Furthermore, during the implementation of these projects, it will be possible to provide about 10,000 people with permanent work.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is focusing efforts on creating an industrial base capable of meeting the country's needs for products, as well as increasing export potential. At the same time, the country pays attention to sustainable development, environmental responsibility and social development of those regions where industrial facilities are located.