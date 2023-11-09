Uzbekistan offers to hold first interregional industrial exhibition within framework of ECO

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. Uzbekistan has proposed to organize an interregional industrial exhibition within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and hold its first event in its country in 2024, Trend reports.

This was stated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a speech at the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

According to him, Uzbekistan has developed and submitted to the ECO Secretariat a program of joint actions to increase the inflow of mutual investments, protect them and deepen industrial cooperation.

He noted that the document is aimed at promoting new joint projects in the chemical, energy, geological, textile, leather and footwear, food, pharmaceutical and construction industries.

Furthermore, Mirziyoyev noted that the importance of harmonizing national energy strategies, the development of interregional energy transmission networks, and the widespread introduction of green energy technologies is also increasing.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.