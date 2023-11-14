Russia's Ozon launches sales operations in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Ozon, one of the first e-commerce companies in Russia, has launched direct deliveries in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Ozon said buyers in Uzbekistan can now make orders and receive the ordered items at partner pick-up points, as well as at 1,660 Uzbekistan Post offices, with the average delivery time of 12 days.

Moreover, Ozon plans to develop its own logistics infrastructure in the country in 2024, including warehouse complexes and a delivery service. The company also plans to actively develop a franchise network of branded pick-up and delivery points.

"Uzbekistan is one of the largest economies in Central Asia and a country with great potential for the development of e-commerce. We already offer more than 100 million product names to the residents of the country and will continue to develop the infrastructure to offer new opportunities for convenient online shopping," Alexey Sapon, Director of Operations and Development of Ozon in CIS, said.

Sapon stressed that the company's key priority in Uzbekistan is to shorten the delivery time of goods to customers and ensure the highest level of service.

Additionally, Ozon specialists will conduct training events for local entrepreneurs with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan. The company plans to take part in the work on improving the regulation of e-commerce, as well as the mechanisms of cross-border trade in the country.

Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ozon signed a memorandum on the development of e-commerce in Uzbekistan earlier this year.

The signed document presupposes close cooperation between the organizations in order to develop logistics infrastructure in Uzbekistan for the storage, processing, and delivery of goods, as well as to improve cross-border trade mechanisms and the development of entrepreneurship in the country.