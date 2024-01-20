Uzbekistan, Uganda establish diplomatic relations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 20. Uzbekistan and Uganda signed the Joint Communiqué on establishing diplomatic relations on January 18, 2024 in Kampala (Uganda), Trend reports.

The document was signed by First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bahromjon Aloyev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda Jeje Odongo.

During the conversation, the sides expressed mutual readiness to establish close cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

The Ugandan Foreign Minister emphasized that Kampala highly appreciates Uzbekistan's foreign policy course, the main direction of which is the development and strengthening of friendly, good-neighborly and mutually beneficial relations with Central Asian states, as well as the initiatives promoted by Uzbek president at the international level.

Uganda has become the 145th country with which Uzbekistan has established diplomatic relations.

Earlier on June 15, 2023, Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago.