Uzbekistan's solar power facilities generate increased electricity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 27. Solar photovoltaic power plants in Uzbekistan's Navoi and Samarkand regions generated 576.9 million kWh of electricity in 2023, Trend reports.

A total of two solar photovoltaic power plants, each with a capacity of 100 MW, were commissioned in the Navoi and Samarkand regions. Overall, power plants generated 576.9 million kWh of electricity in 2023. As a result, 174.8 million cubic meters of natural gas were saved, and 242,300 tons of harmful gas emissions were prevented.

For reference, this amount of electricity can potentially cover the annual consumption of about 240,400 households.

Earlier in 2022, solar photovoltaic power plants in the Navoi and Samarkand regions generated 434 million kWh of electricity. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Thermal Power Plants (TPP) JSC generated 54.2 billion kWh of electric energy in 2023.

Thermal Power Plants is the main producer of electric energy in Uzbekistan. The share of the industry's enterprises in the electricity produced in Uzbekistan is more than 70 percent.