Uzbekistan recaps volume of agricultural output for 2023

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. According to preliminary estimates, the total volume of Uzbekistan's agricultural output amounted to 404.6 trillion soums ($32.7 billion) from January through December 2023, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that this is 103.9 percent of the same period last year.

The analysis by categories of farms showed that 63.1 percent of the total volume of agricultural output falls on dekhkan (small-scale family farms) and subsidiary farms, 29.8 percent on farming households, and 7.1 percent on organizations engaged in agricultural activities.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed the implementation of a high-tech agricultural project.

The proposed complex includes four blocks, each of which is designed to grow different types of agricultural products, such as strawberries, vegetables, fruits, fruit tree seedlings, as well as flowers and flower seedlings.

The complex will use modern energy- and water-saving technologies, as well as receive electricity from photopanels and wind generators.