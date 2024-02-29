Israel supports Uzbekistan's request to join World Trade Organization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 29. Israel has ratified Uzbekistan's application to join the World Trade Organization, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek Embassy in Israel, both sides signed the relevant documents.

“Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev and Minister of Economy of Israel Nir Barkat signed Israel's approval of Uzbekistan's application to join the WTO,” the embassy of Uzbekistan in Israel said.

Nir Barkat noted that strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries has great opportunities for Israeli companies.

Uzbekistan was granted observer status in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in June 1994, and in 1998, a working negotiating group on accession to the WTO was established.

In June 2022, the Uzbek side started negotiations with WTO member countries on the terms of accession to the organization. In order to join the WTO, Uzbekistan will need to obtain the consent of all member states of the organization.