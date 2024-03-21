Uzbekistan to cut this year's gas production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 21. Uzbekneftegaz, a state-owned holding company in Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry, aims to generate 29.3 billion cubic meters of gas this year, which is lower than earlier predictions, Trend reports.

According to the 2024 state program, the country intends to provide the population and sectors of the economy with uninterrupted access to energy resources.



Uzbekneftegaz intends to take a number of geological and technological initiatives to accomplish this goal. Among these are 95 gas wells being drilled, 81 gas wells being restored to function following a full overhaul, and 42 technological measures being implemented.



Uzbekneftegaz is to invest more than $320 million in gas well drilling, $45 million in well maintenance, and $79.6 million in geological exploration for these activities.

Meanwhile, as per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, gas production in the country amounted to 3.99 billion cubic meters in January, which is 9.4 percent less compared to January 2023.

Furthermore, Condor Energies Inc. (Canada) has signed a contract with Uzbekistan to increase production and overall recovery rates of eight natural gas condensate fields in the country.

Condor, through a local subsidiary, will provide production enhancement services under an agreement with Uzbekneftegaz.