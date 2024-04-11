Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister meets his Belarusian opposite number

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 11. Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov is on a visit to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Trend reports.

According to an official source, on April 11, the minister met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

"We are delighted to see you on Belarusian soil. We discussed your visit recently in sunny Tashkent. And I'm extremely delighted that it's started. It also began in pleasant, sunny weather. It also describes our warm relationships," Aleinik said during the bilateral talks.

The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry noted that this is the first official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan to Belarus.

"This is especially valuable. It is important that it takes place after the historic visit of the President of Belarus to Uzbekistan. A visit that set a qualitatively new level for our cooperation. A large package of documents and a roadmap for our cooperation were signed, which we are currently actively working on and which we must implement together," the Belarusian minister said.

The development of a collaboration between Uzbekistan and Belarus represents a significant strategic direction in mutually beneficial cooperation.

Both countries are increasing links in a variety of sectors, including trade, the economy, culture, and education, and significant agreements and exchanges in the domains of energy, industry, and agriculture demonstrate both countries' commitment to further cooperation.

