Uzbekistan, UK ink deals for cooperation spanning various fields

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. Uzbekistan and UK signed joint declaration on comprehensive partnership and the memorandum of understanding in the fields of regional and international connectivity and infrastructure, Trend reports.

The documents were signed at a meeting between the Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov with UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs David Cameron.

The sides outlined key tasks aimed at strengthening relations across all domains and paid attention to bolstering economic bonds between the countries.

Also, both parties discussed direct business-to-business ties and educational collaboration.

Meanwhile, according to the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, a total of 523 citizens visited the country from UK in January 2024. The number of EU citizens visiting Uzbekistan for tourism purposes amounted to 4,601 in January 2024.