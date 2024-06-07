Uzbekistan plans to construct new int'l airport in its Bukhara

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 7. Uzbekistan intends to construct a new international airport in its Bukhara district, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the total cost of the project will amount to $226 million.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to provide services to 1,200 passengers per hour. New international airlines will be attracted by improving the quality of passenger and aircraft service.

The airport infrastructure will be created to meet international standards.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's international airports served 25,360 flights from January through March 2024. This indicator has increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

A total of 8,022 flights were operated on domestic routes and 17,338 on international routes.

In addition, 16,597 flights were performed by resident airlines and 8,763 flights by non-resident airlines.