Uzbekistan boosts trade turnover with UAE

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 19. The volume of Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the UAE amounted to $626 million in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, this figure increased by 20.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($518.6 million).

In the meantime, the trade between Uzbekistan and the UAE hit a whopping sum of $243 million in 2021.

Uzbekistan's total trade turnover with the UAE reached $1.3 billion from January 2021 through December 2023.

Total exports from Uzbekistan to the UAE amounted to $440.5 million, while imports to Uzbekistan reached $946.9 million from January 2021 through December 2023.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the UAE amounted to $182 million from January through April 2024. This figure is 7.2 percent higher compared to the same period last year ($169.7 million from January through April 2023).

Exports from Uzbekistan to the UAE totaled $62.8 million from January through April 2024, while Uzbekistan's imports from the UAE reached $119.2 million.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel