Bashkortostan's Development Corporation plans to create technopark in Uzbekistan’s Nurafshan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 21. Bashkortostan's Development Corporation plans to create a joint project for a new technopark in Uzbekistan’s Nurafshan, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan’s Chirchiq Technopark, this was revealed during Bashkortostan Development Corporation’s visit to the Technopark.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to provide the new project with the necessary infrastructure as well as jointly develop a master plan for the creation of a technopark in Nurafshan.

The sides also held a meeting with a potential resident of the new technopark, during which they discussed the possibility of locating a project for the production of construction materials.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Bashkortostan increased 2.3 times in January 2024 year-on-year.

According to Bashkortostan's Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations and Congress Activities, Uzbekistan ranked sixth among the region's counterparty countries in terms of trade turnover volume.

The country's share in trade turnover volume reached 5.9 percent.