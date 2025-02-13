Uzbekistan, South Korea explore options for boosting aviation ties

The sides also discussed the current state and prospects of transport cooperation, exchanging views on enhancing connectivity between the two countries.

In the course of the meeting, Minister Mahkamov also presented several road reconstruction and construction projects in Uzbekistan, inviting Korean companies to explore participation opportunities.

For his part, the head of Korea Eximbank provided an update on the implementation of the project to purchase six Hyundai Rotem electric trains for Uzbekistan's railroads and expressed great interest in financing other transportation initiatives in the country.

Ambassador Won Do Yeon emphasized Uzbekistan's role as a key strategic partner for South Korea, particularly in the transport sector. The Korean side also invited Uzbekistan’s Transport Ministry leadership to participate in the Korea-Central Asia International Forum, scheduled for the second half of this year.

To note, the number of Uzbek tourists visiting South Korea in 2024 amounted to 23,900 people. This figure increased by 29.1 percent compared to the previous year.