Iran is not looking for war with America: Iran president

25 June 2019 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

Iran is not looking for war with America, its President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), Trend reports citing Reuters.

But Rouhani told Macron that if the United States violates Iran’s territorial space again, as Iranian officials maintain a U.S. drone did last week, it would be confronted.

“If the Americans want to violate the waters or airspace of Iran again, Iran’s armed forces have a duty to confront them and they will have a decisive clash,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani also told Macron that Iran will not renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, ISNA reported.

