Iran, IAEA agree to cooperate on 4 new nuclear projects

30 November 2019 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed to launch four new projects in the field of nuclear energy, Trend reports citing ISNA.

“These projects, worth more than one million euros, financed by the IAEA, are in various fields, including promotion of security and implementation of nuclear research reactors, promotion of human resources in nuclear fuel, promotion of capacity of producers in main cereals and waste management,” ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharib-Abadi said.

He added that two projects in power stations and cancer cooperation are already underway and will continue in 2020 and 2021.

