Iran advises citizens to refrain from visiting Iraq

3 December 2019 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Given the recent events in Iraq, Iranian citizens should postpone their visits to this country, Director General of Security, Law Enforcement and Border Management of Iran's Khuzestan province Reza Nejati said, Trend reports via ISNA.

Iranian citizens should think about their security and schedule their visits to Iraq at another time, Nejati said.

The director general added that Iraq also has imposed a number of restrictions and bans at the Iran-Iraq border.

At the moment, the customs of Khuzestan province is open for exports and there is no problem in this area, Nejati said.

Protests arouse in several Iraqi cities over the past few days. Protesters in Najaf, a major city in Iraq's south, have set fire to the building of the Iranian consulate twice.

