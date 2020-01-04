EU: Ongoing escalation in Iraq threatens whole region

4 January 2020 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The current cycle of violence in Iraq must be stopped before it spirals out of control, Trend reports with reference to the statement by the European Union (EU) High Representative Josep Borrell on the recent developments in Iraq, which resulted in killing of Iranian commander Soleimani

The EU calls on all the actors involved and on those partners who can have an influence to exercise maximum restraint and show responsibility in this crucial moment.

“Another crisis risks jeopardizing years of efforts to stabilize Iraq. Furthermore, the ongoing escalation threatens the whole region, which has suffered immensely and whose populations deserve life in peace. More dialogue and efforts to enhance mutual understanding are necessary to offer long term solutions to the stabilization of the Middle East,” reads the statement.

The EU stands ready to continue its engagement with all sides in order to contribute to defusing tensions and reverse the dynamics of the conflict, said the statement.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport. The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 4
Finance 10:46
Iran reveals volume of exports to Central Asian countries
Business 09:22
India calls for restraint after killing of Iranian commander by U.S.
Other News 01:19
Iran's embassies flying flags at half-staff over death of IRGC commander
Iran 3 January 22:27
Four Iranian commanders killed alongside General Soleimani in US air raid in Baghdad
Iran 3 January 21:06
What does Iranian general’s killing mean for oil market?
Oil&Gas 3 January 16:27
Latest
Asya Biyogaz Enerji Uretim A.S. to build biogas power plant in Turkey
Turkey 11:15
Georgia to discuss future of Anaklia Deep Sea Port
Construction 11:13
Turkey to build wind farm
Turkey 11:01
Georgian Oil & Gas Corporation plans to issue Eurobonds
Oil&Gas 11:00
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy filters via tender
Tenders 10:57
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 4
Finance 10:46
Persimmon crop yields in Azerbaijan meet forecast
Business 10:44
Branch of Russian Tatneft in Turkmenistan extends tender to buy equipment
Tenders 10:41
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull creation of JV
Turkmenistan 10:23