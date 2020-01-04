EU: Ongoing escalation in Iraq threatens whole region

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The current cycle of violence in Iraq must be stopped before it spirals out of control, Trend reports with reference to the statement by the European Union (EU) High Representative Josep Borrell on the recent developments in Iraq, which resulted in killing of Iranian commander Soleimani

The EU calls on all the actors involved and on those partners who can have an influence to exercise maximum restraint and show responsibility in this crucial moment.

“Another crisis risks jeopardizing years of efforts to stabilize Iraq. Furthermore, the ongoing escalation threatens the whole region, which has suffered immensely and whose populations deserve life in peace. More dialogue and efforts to enhance mutual understanding are necessary to offer long term solutions to the stabilization of the Middle East,” reads the statement.

The EU stands ready to continue its engagement with all sides in order to contribute to defusing tensions and reverse the dynamics of the conflict, said the statement.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport. The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general.

