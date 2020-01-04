Mashhad schools to be closed for Soleimani's funeral

4 January 2020 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.4

Trend:

Due to the funeral of the Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Mashhad on Sunday, January 5, all schools of Mashhad will be closed, Public Relations division of Khorasan Razavi Department of Education announced, Trend reports citing ISNA.

“The exams to be taken place on January 5 will be canceled, too,” the public relations division said in a statement.

A funeral procession for General Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), is to be held on Jan. 5 in Mashhad, near the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), according to the IRGC's statement.

The procession in Tehran will be held in the morning of Jan.6, and the burial will follow in Kerman, his hometown, on Jan. 7.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran
Europe 12:33
Iran-Kazakhstan trade to improve transit via North-South Transport Corridor
Transport 12:28
Oil price could skyrocket if situation further escalates in Iraq
Oil&Gas 12:13
Iran's parliamentary commission investigates Iranian major general's murder
Iran 12:10
Iran's Arak Bazaar closes due to Soleimani's death
Iran 11:59
Iranian general’s death adds high degree of uncertainty to oil market
Oil&Gas 11:55
Latest
Iraq military denies air strike took place on Saturday in Taji
Arab World 12:36
Azerbaijan’s Karmen company discloses production, export volumes of flour
Business 12:36
Snam becomes world’s first network operator to manage blockchain transactions
Oil&Gas 12:35
China banking regulator eases market access for foreign lenders
China 12:35
Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran
Europe 12:33
Iran-Kazakhstan trade to improve transit via North-South Transport Corridor
Transport 12:28
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey significantly up
Tourism 12:17
Oil price could skyrocket if situation further escalates in Iraq
Oil&Gas 12:13
Iran's parliamentary commission investigates Iranian major general's murder
Iran 12:10