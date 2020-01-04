Mashhad schools to be closed for Soleimani's funeral

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.4

Trend:

Due to the funeral of the Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Mashhad on Sunday, January 5, all schools of Mashhad will be closed, Public Relations division of Khorasan Razavi Department of Education announced, Trend reports citing ISNA.

“The exams to be taken place on January 5 will be canceled, too,” the public relations division said in a statement.

A funeral procession for General Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), is to be held on Jan. 5 in Mashhad, near the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), according to the IRGC's statement.

The procession in Tehran will be held in the morning of Jan.6, and the burial will follow in Kerman, his hometown, on Jan. 7.

