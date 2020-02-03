Iran to launch Zafar satellite soon

3 February 2020 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran will launch Zafar (Victory) satellite into space by the end of this week (the week ends in Iran on the 5th day), Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahrami wrote on his Twitter page.

“Zafar satellite will be launched via Simorgh missile and will be located 530 kilometers from Earth,” Jahrami added, Trend reports.

The minister has recently said that less than two million euros were spent on the production of Zafar 1 and Zafar 2 satellites.

“The average life of the satellite is two years and a half,” said the official.

Iran's Zafar satellite weighs 113 kilograms. The purpose of launching the satellite is to renew the maps covering the changes in Iran's oil reserves, agriculture, forests and lakes.

