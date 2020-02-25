Iran to import face masks as coronavirus spreading countrywide

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.25

Trend:

Iran has issued permit to import face masks due to Coronavirus outbreak, said Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, Trend reports via ISNA.

"The order has been sent to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) to assign foreign currency to import masks as a priority," said Rahmani.

"Coronavirus spread has affected the price of some goods in the market while the consumption of sanitary items has increased as well," he said.

"The outbreak was an opportunity for some to affect the market and for some shops to sell the goods with higher price," he added.

"We seek to increase the production of sanitary items that are in high demand by the people," he said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 90 people have been infected, 15 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.