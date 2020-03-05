Iran plans to start manufacturing anti-coronavirus diagnostic kits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran plans to create kits for diagnosis of coronavirus, said rector of Iran University of Medical Sciences Jalil Koohpayehzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to Koohpayehzadeh, after the once the necessary licenses have been obtained, mass production will begin.

Koohpayehzadeh added that of course, this process is a long-term one.

He said that along with Iran University of Medical Sciences some universities already started preparing their own anti-coronavirus kits.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,900 people have been infected, 92 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 550 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.