Iran asks global intervention to lift sanctions amid coronavirus crisis

TEHRAN, Iran, March 10

Trend:

Speaker of Iranian Parliament sent letters to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the heads of Parliament of various countries asking the international community for immediate lifting of all sanctions against Iran, including US medical sanctions.

Ali Larijani called US sanctions on medical, pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment as obstacles for controlling the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“The World Health Organization announced the emergency status for several countries due to the increasing of the coronavirus outbreak,” Larijani said in the letter to Gabriela Cuevas Barron, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

"Today, the world faces an unprecedented global threat, and there is a growing concern over the virus which crosses borders,” he added.

According to the speaker, today's international situation has more than ever highlighted the need for national, regional and international cooperation and mobilization to control this virus.

"We are pleased to see that authorities in some countries and international organizations, recognizing these sensitive special circumstances, call for the immediate lifting of all sanctions against Iran, including sanctions on medical, pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment," Larijani stressed.