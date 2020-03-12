Number of corona diagnostic laboratories increased in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 12

Trend:

The Iran's health ministry outlined a new plan to identify people suspected of having coronavirus.

“The number of special laboratories in the country has reached 50 and will be increased to 70 in the next week,” Saeed Nemaki, Minister of Health and Medical Education, said about the ministry's plan to identify those suspected of having coronavirus, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"In the last two days, we have checked 3.5 million people, of whom 1,200 have been diagnosed and must be taken care of,” the minister added. “Meanwhile, only 270 of them have been hospitalized.”

“Furthermore, about 2,700 people who were in contact with the infected persons, have been identified, and they are now under control,” Nemaki said.

“In the past 48 hours, we have managed to identify people at high risk to prevent their contacts with others,” he noted

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to the recent reports from Iranian officials, over 10,075 people have been infected, and 429 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 3,276 persons have reportedly recovered from the disease.