Rouhani: Iran's government to remain active during Nowruz holiday

TEHRAN,Iran, March.17

Trend:

Iranian government is to remain active during the Nowruz holiday and officials would be active to continue fighting against the coronavirus spread, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"All the necessary requirement for fighting and treatment of coronavirus would be provided domestically or via imports," said Rouhani.

Rouhani also noted the growing number of coronavirus infections revealed in Iran's northern provinces, because of traveling during the new Iranian year (begins March 21,2020) holiday.

"Naturally, everyone should join the campaign and stay at home. Hopefully, people would understand the situation and cooperate," Rouhani said. "The citizens of Iran should avoid traveling and follow the heath precautions."

He also pointed out that the government appreciates the hard work of doctors and nurses during the outbreak.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 16,900 people have been infected, 988 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.