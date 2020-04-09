Wages of workers increase in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The wages of workers in Iran have increased by 21 percent in the current Iranian year (began March 20, 2020), Trend reports citing Mehr news agency.

The decision was made at a meeting of Supreme Labor Council of Iran attended by the representatives of entrepreneurs, government and workers.

As reported, the representatives of the workers did not agree with the decision of the meeting and did not sign the final document.

According to the approved decision, the monthly coupon for food is worth 4 million rials (about $95.2),minimum daily salary amounts to 611,000 rials (about $14.5), while minimum monthly salary is 18.3 million rials (about $437).

Furthermore, a monthly subsidy for each child will be paid in the amount of 1.83 million rials (about $43.7), the monthly payment for the accommodation rent is 1 million rials (about $23.8), and for every year of the work, 1.75 million rials (about $41.6) will be paid.

According to the decision, in the current month, the minimum salary of a worker having one child is set up at the minimum of 25.8 million rials (about $614), and that of a worker with two children - and 27.6 million rials (about $658).

Meanwhile, the minimum salary of a single worker shall be 26.05 million rials (about $620), irrespective of insurance.