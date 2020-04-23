Swiss ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend
Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner, who represents the US interests in Iran, has been summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said Abbas Mousavi, the ministry spokesman, Trend reports citing the foreign ministry of Iran.
According to Mousavi, the Swiss ambassador was given a note of protest in connection with the recent actions of the US Navy in the Persian Gulf.
Mousavi added that the protest note called on the US government to comply with international maritime safety regulations.
"The note of protest warns that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond appropriately to illegal actions in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to protect the country's maritime rights," he said.
