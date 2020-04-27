Borders between Iran, Iraq may open soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Ministry of Health of Iraq has allowed import of products to the country in accordance with health protocols, and the decision is expected to be implemented in the near future, member of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Hamid Hosseini told Trend.

According to Hosseini, the decision was announced in the Iraqi provinces. However, the border customs have not been opened yet, and in some provinces, the decision is being implemented with delay.

Hosseini added that efforts are being made through the Iranian embassy in Iraq to open the customs following the implementation of health protocols.



The official said that it is necessary to wait for the opening of Mehran, Shalamcha and Chazzaba border customs in Iran to export cargo stored at the borders.



Hosseini added that there are no problems in the payments for the trade between the two countries.



"Earlier, it was reported that the coronavirus passed from Iran to Iraq. However, there is a shortage of detergents, medical supplies and food in Iraq, and therefore, with the opening of the borders, these goods can freely delivered to Iraq," he said.



According to the official, Iran's trade with Iraq continues through Iraq's Kurdish autonomy, and as many as 700-800 trucks move through Kermanshah and Bashmaq customs of Iran every day. With the activation of the Siranband customs, 300-400 trucks more will transport cargo to Iraq.



The official added that at the same time, it is not economically profitable to transport products from the Kurdish autonomy to Baghdad and the cities in south of the country.



Meanwhile, Iran's electricity exports to Iraq will continue with the extension of US the sanctions' grace period on Iraq's purchase of gas and electricity from Iran, Hosseini said.



"Iraq has announced that there will be no alternative to Iranian electricity for the next four years. Therefore, the US has extended the sanctions' grace period for Iraq's gas and electricity imports from Iran for another month," he said.



Iran exported 25 million tons of products worth $8.9 billion to Iraq in the last Iranian year, (from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020).



The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies and individuals.