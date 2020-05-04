Rouhani: Iran calls on all countries to co-op in finding coronavirus vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has invited all countries to cooperate in finding the vaccine for the coronavirus, said the country's President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing Iranian President office’s website.

According to Rouhani, Iran welcomes any cooperation in the treatment and vaccination of the coronavirus.



The president added that Iran has taken effective steps with fight the coronavirus and continues these steps.



"The coronavirus is a threat to the security of the world and the health of the world's population, and therefore we must fight this together," he said.



The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues its battle to limit the spread of the coronavirus across country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.