Iran discloses COVID-19 statistics for May 30

Iran 30 May 2020 14:16 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 2,282 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 57 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 2,533 people is critical.

So far, more than 915,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 148,900 people have been infected 7,734 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 116,800 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

