Iran seeks to expand ties with neighbor countries

TEHRAN, Iran, July 21

Iranian government's main foreign policy aims to further develop cooperation with neighbor countries, and the country seeks deepen ties with Baghdad, said the government spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Iraq's stability is very important for Iran, and we are ready to talk about providing any help to ensure stability in this country and discuss issues that could be of interest to both countries such as fighting terrorism and creating stable region alongside economic cooperation," Rabiei said during a press conference.

"Iran's foreign policy is entering new stage and developing ties with neighbors is the government's main priority," he said.

The official also touched upon the recent rise of foreign currency rate in the country and government plans to increase support to the low incomes.

"Domestic production has increased to supply the demands, and reduce import and commodity price," he added.

"Iran's foreign currency revenues shall improve after oil sales and return of export foreign currency revenue, so the foreign currency rate would be more real," Rabiei said. "Steps were taken to reduce foreign currency rate; after lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions, our export will increase."

He went on to say: "The government has increased the minimum retirement pension to 20.8 million rial [about $670]. The government has paid $7.6 billion from its debt to the Social Security Organization to cover the pensions."

"The government's economic commission also considers increase of housing loans for workers and low-income families. Given that purchasing power has been effected by coronavirus and sanctions, we try to equalize salaries to reduce pressures," he said.