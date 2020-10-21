Iran sees Russia as key defense partner

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday that Iran considers Russia as one of its main partners in the military and defense field, noting that the two countries can boost partnership as the UN arms embargo imposed on Tehran is now lifted, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the Russian official news agency, Sputnik, on Wednesday.

He emphasized that Iran considers Russia as one of its main partners in the military and defense field, noting that the two countries can boost partnership as the UN arms embargo imposed on Tehran is now lifted.

"Over recent years, Russia has been one of Iran's main partners in the defense and military fields. Now, with the lifting of arms restrictions, the two countries can enhance the prospects for military cooperation," he said.

"Negotiations between Tehran and Moscow are ongoing within the framework of a joint commission for military cooperation. Partnership programs between the two countries’ authorities are developed through it, including those related to regional and international issues", the spokesman added.