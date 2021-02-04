Iran, Iraq discuss ways to use banking resources
Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati and Chairman of the State-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) Salem Chalabi discussed the methods of using Iran's central bank's resources on Wednesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Hemmati met and held talks with Chalabi on Wednesday.
The two sides reviewed the methods of using Iranian Central Bank's resources.
Under the talks, Iran is supposed to have access to financial resources from gas exports to Iraq.
Latest
During difficult times in our history last year we witnessed solidarity from Italian people - President Aliyev
We will need good partners to restore life on territories which we have liberated - President Aliyev
Green energy concept basically for Azerbaijan is way forward, in particular, in liberated territories - President Aliyev
Already issues started with respect to creation of Italian-Azerbaijani University - President Aliyev
We have few Italian companies invited into issues related to restoration and related to construction - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, Maire Tecnimont Group sign agreement on next-generation processing units
Azerbaijani president signs order to change position of judge of Babak district court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
UNESCO’s reaction gives impression that Christian monuments more important than Muslim, Jewish ones - opinion
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree to consider opportunities for dev’t of road and air freight transportation