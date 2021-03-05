Iran to hold talks with EAEU soon

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy reported of increased trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) despite pandemic, adding talks with the EAEU for the implementation of the free agreementy will begin soon, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy Seyed Rasoul Mohajer said that "for example, in the past year, Iran's trade volume with Russia was standing at $ 350 million, about 90% of which was agricultural trade."

Noting that Iran shares many trade advantages with Eurasian countries in many areas, Mohajer added "The growth of trade between Iran and the Eurasian Union countries is due to the preferential tariff agreement that was implemented from November 2019 to November 2020."

"Although economic growth in many countries has been stagnant over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, our trade relations with Eurasian countries have grown," the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy.