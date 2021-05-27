Iran, Russia call for joint investment in agriculture

Iran's Minister of Agriculture-Jahad Kazem Khavazi and Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev in a meeting in Moscow on Thursday emphasized the development of cooperation between the two states in the field of agriculture, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He said that Iran urges Russia's help in hastening to start the open negotiations between Iran and Eurasia, as well as Iran's private sector's joint investment with Russian businessmen.

Regarding Iran and Russia's views on the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in different fields, he went on to say that the new developments with priority over the agricultural sector should begin and expand.

Khavazi at the head of a delegation arrived in the Russian capital on Thursday morning to hold talks on ways to widen bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

Upon arrival in Moscow, Khavazi told reporters that his visit is aimed at expanding agricultural cooperation and exchanging technical knowledge.

Iran and Russia enjoy considerable agricultural capacities that can be used for further cooperation, the minister said.

He went on to say that he will meet with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Patrushev to review potential areas for development trading agricultural products.