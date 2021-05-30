Iran's home-made vaccine to enter market as of late June

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated here on Saturday that Iranian-developed COVID-19 vaccine is to come onto market as of end of Khordad (May 22- June 21), Trend reports citing IRNA.

The president made the remarks at a national anti-coronavirus headquarters meeting in Tehran.

When home-made vaccine enters the market, conditions will become better, then vaccination will start in a few days, President Rouhani announced.

He further hoped that public vaccination would have ended by late summer.

Within three or four months, vaccination can be completed, the president underlined.

On December 29, 2020, Iran's Barekat Foundation conducted human trial of COVID-19 vaccine by injecting it to the first volunteer at the first phase.