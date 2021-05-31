Iran’s SCO membership on agenda

Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Tehran Nizomuddin Zohidi whose country presides Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) said that Iran’s membership in the international body has been on the main agenda, Trend reports citing İRNA.

In a press briefing on SCO, Zohidi said that the organization was originally established in the early years after the collapse of the USSR to solve border issues, but later expanded in terms of subjects as well as the number of member states.

Referring to the rotating chair of the organization, the diplomat said that currently Tajikistan presides the international body and would host its summit in September when it would pass the chair to Uzbekistan.

Zohidi pointed out that he was the first one to propose Iran’s membership, but that decisions in the organization were taken based on overwhelming consensus.

He acknowledged that Tajikistan supports Iran’s membership which is on the agenda and if other states agree, the body would move forward with the issue.

Zohidi also said that Dushanbe waited for the upcoming election in Iran to send an official invitation to the next president of Iran to attend the SCO summit in September.

Iran’s presidential election will be held on June 18 and the results are expected to be announced in a matter of hours or days after polls are closed. The next President would assume office about one month after the results are approved.