Iran's official sees Iraqi market as a chance for Arvand Free Zone’s development

Acting CEO of Arvand Free Zone organization Hossein Garousi said on Monday that the market of Iraq, as Iran’s biggest economic partner, is regarded as a chance for economic development and investment in this free zone in southwestern Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Garousi made the remarks in a meeting in the bordering province of Khuzestan to explore the goals of mutual investments of Iran and Iraq.

The meeting was held in presence of provincial officials, as well as Iran’s consul general in Basra, Iraq.

Referring to untapped potentials of Arvand Free Zone, Garousi said that "Due to its proximity to Iraq, this zone can be considered as Iran's trade hub."

Joining Iranian railway in Khorramshahr to Iraqi railway in Basra and then to the Mediterranean region would pave the way for expansion of trade, boosting economy and promoting tourism, the official said.

Referring to the existence of different ways of transportation, including airport, railway, port, and roads in Arvand Free Zone, Garousi said that other Iranian free zones lack such an advantage.

He said that the proximity to Iraqi southern provinces, Basra in particular, would serve as a chance for economic boom in the zone and will help attract health tourists and manufacturing units.

Having medical facilities, the zone has the potential for becoming the medical hub of the region, the official said.

He urged the necessity of turning Arvand Free Zone into a science park which he said can lead to further cooperation between foreign universities and Abadan University of Medical Sciences.