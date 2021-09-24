Iran, Singapore discuss bilateral issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan reviewed bilateral issues, especially economic ones, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 76th session of the General Assembly.

Amir Abdollahian referred to the development of political and parliamentary relations between Iran and Singapore and called for lifting economic challenges.

He also pointed to an agreement to avoid double taxation, which is ready to be signed by the two sides.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he hailed Singapore's investment in Iran’s oil and petrochemical industry and in promoting ports and tourism.

Amir Abdollahian offered Iran’s readiness for establishing cooperation in security, fighting terrorism, narcotics, organized crimes and cyber security.

He welcomed cooperation in ASEAN and holding the joint economic commission meeting.

Meanwhile, Balakrishnan termed bilateral relations as stable, great and respectful.

Both sides reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and Yemen.