Iran, Tajikistan ink MoU in pharmaceutical industry

The Iranian and Tajik officials have signed an MoU in the field of the pharmaceutical industry, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Mohammad Hossein Niknam, Director General of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Health held a meeting with a visiting pharmaceutical delegation from Tajikistan.

"A Tajik delegation in the field of medicine was present in Iran and made several visits and discussions with our officials in Iran's Food and Drug Organization, and these discussions resulted in the signing of this memorandum between the Director General of Drug Affairs from Iran and the Director General of Drug Affairs of Tajikistan."

Tajikistan is one of the countries that has always been a priority for Iran, Niknam said. Both countries enjoy numerous cultural, historical, and social commonalities, he further noted.

The common language between the two sides has always resulted in extensive cooperation and communication, he pointed out.

An Iranian medical center renders service in Tajikistan, he said, adding that “we hope to continue the cooperation in other areas, particularly in medicine and medical equipment.