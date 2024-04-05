Iran experiences series of earthquakes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Three consecutive earthquakes have occurred in Khuzestan province today, Trend reports.

According to the report, earthquakes measuring 4.1, 4.4, and 4.9 on the Richter scale were recorded in Moshtagh city of the mentioned province.

The National Seismology Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University's Institute of Geophysics reported that the earthquakes occurred consecutively at around 12:15 (local time) and at depths of 8, 19, and 31 kilometers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel