Iran Materials 22 April 2024 03:16 (UTC +04:00)
Number of international flights from Iran increased significantly

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. During the 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, 2024, the number of international flights from Iranian airports increased by almost 19%, Trend reports.

According to the information, at the same time, the number of domestic flights amounted to 245 thousand, which is 2% less than in the same period of the previous year, and the number of international flights amounted to 21 thousand, which is 19% more than in the same period of the previous year.

It is reported that during these 11 months, more than 2 airports in Iran - Tehran Mehrabad and Mashhad - handled 60% of the country's passengers (19 million out of 31 million). In other words, 40% of passengers (12 million) were transported through the remaining 50 airports. In addition, 90% of all flights were carried out through 10 airports in the country.

