Iran's nuclear power plants to be put into operation as scheduled - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Iran's nuclear power plants will be commissioned as scheduled (2041), Vice Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Ghannadi Maragheh said, during the 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology, Trend reports.

According to him, the Bushehr nuclear power plant with a capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hours is currently operating in Iran. Several nuclear power plants are under construction.

Ghannadi Maragheh stated that by 2041, the country plans to put into operation NPPs capable of producing 20,000 megawatts of electricity.

The official noted that Iran has also fully determined the production of radioisotopes in industry, agriculture, laser, and other fields for the next 20 years.

To note, the 3rd International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology, which kicks off today in the Iranian city of Isfahan, will be attended by high-ranking Iranian officials, including Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel