Iran and US exchange messages on nuclear issue and lifting sanctions - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The process of exchanging messages on the nuclear issue and lifting sanctions continues between Iran and the United States, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani said during a press conference in Tehran on May 27, Trend reports.

According to him, the indirect negotiations between Iran and the US are aimed at the issues of Iran's nuclear program and lifting sanctions, and they have never left this framework.

Kanani noted that media reports by some Western countries about the termination of indirect discussions between Iran and the US do not reflect reality.

The spokesperson also stated that reports about Iran's negotiating a council change are not true. Iran's negotiating council continues its work.

Additionally, it should be noted that after the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the people who were with them at the time of the helicopter crash, there were reports of the termination of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, as well as changes in Iran's negotiating team on policy issues.

In mid-May, indirect negotiations between the US and Iran were held in Oman. The talks discussed the possible consequences of Iran's activities and its proxy forces in the region, as well as the US concern over Tehran's nuclear program.

To note, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 over Iran's nuclear program. Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions led to the freezing of Iran's assets abroad.

