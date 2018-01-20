Brief review of Iran government’s oil, oil product revenues

20 January 2018 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran petrochemical sector's performance
Business 18 January 15:00
Tender: Iran to outsource O&M management of oil, gas, petrochemical plants
Tenders 17 January 17:51
Iran petrochemical sector's performance
Business 15 January 16:43
Iranian ports witness sharp fall of oil products load/unload
Business 13 January 14:39
Iranian ports witness sharp fall of oil products load/unload
Business 11 January 11:53
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Jan. 10
Business 10 January 17:46
Iran drilling firm to hold tender for H2S gas monitoring service
Tenders 9 January 17:41
Iran: Gas exports to Georgia still on agenda
Business 8 January 09:44
Iran: Gas exports to Georgia still on agenda
Business 6 January 15:45
Iran government’s oil, oil product revenues up by 57%
Business 23 December 2017 09:58
Iran government’s oil, oil product revenues up by 57%
Business 20 December 2017 17:00
Oil products load/unload at Iranian ports decrease
Business 29 November 2017 10:52
Tender: Iran’s gas firm to buy parts for pneumatic impact wrench ‎
Business 21 November 2017 16:06
Iran unveils South Pars gas field’s performance
Business 8 November 2017 18:52
Tender: Iranian refinery to buy spare parts for gas turbine
Business 1 November 2017 18:50
Iran publishes detailed report on its petrochemical industry
Business 28 October 2017 17:24
Tender: Iran’s South Pars Gas Company to buy flange
Business 28 October 2017 14:36
Oil products export via Iranian ports falls
Business 26 October 2017 11:59